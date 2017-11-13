Donald Trump Asks China for Help with UCLA, LiAngelo Ball Situation

The UCLA shoplifting situation has been escalated to the White House -- with President Donald Trump calling Chinese President Xi Jinping to ask for help.
Trump spoke with President Jinping about the issue while in Beijing last week -- one day after LiAngelo Ball and 2 teammates were arrested for allegedly stealing sunglasses from Louis Vuitton.
According to the Washington Post, President Xi promised to look into the issue -- and said the players would be treated fairly.
Sources told the Post charges against the players have already been reduced and a resolution is expected shortly.
As TMZ Sports previously reported, Alibaba founder Jack Ma -- one of the richest and most powerful men in China -- has also personally gotten involved to help get the players home quickly.
If convicted, Ball and the other players could reportedly face up to 10 years in prison.