Jim Brown Changes Stance on Kneeling, 'It's Fine With Me'

Jim Brown is softening his opinion on Colin Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration -- telling TMZ Sports he's decided he's "fine" with NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

The NFL legend had previously lashed out against the protesters back in August -- saying, "I'm an American. I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem."

But that was months ago ... and when the Cleveland Browns icon was leaving Mastro's Steakhouse in Bev Hills on Sunday, he wanted to make it clear he's changed his tune.

"I think if [NFL players] wanted to kneel and it was within the rules of the game, it's fine with me," Brown said.

He added, "I really don't want to speak for anyone else, and I don't want to be negative about too many things."

Brown's comments came just a few hours before Colin Kaepernick was named GQ's Citizen of the Year.