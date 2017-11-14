Lil Yachty: 'F**k Donald Trump,' LiAngelo Ball's Free 'Cause He's Rich

EXCLUSIVE
LiAngelo Ball's a free man, but it ain't got a damn thing to do with Donald Trump -- so says Lil Yachty.
We got Yachty at LAX ... and the rapper told us LiAngelo's about to be back in the U.S. 'cause of his Big Baller bankroll -- NOT 'cause Trump hit up the President of China.
"F**k Donald Trump, bro. Nobody give a f**k about Donald Trump," Yachty told TMZ Sports.
"It's money, bro -- you got money, you can get outta anything."
Yachty would know after blowing up this past year -- though that didn't stop him from asking LaVar for some free BBB merch!!