Lil Yachty Trump Didn't Save LiAngelo Ball ... Money Did!!!

Lil Yachty: 'F**k Donald Trump,' LiAngelo Ball's Free 'Cause He's Rich

EXCLUSIVE

LiAngelo Ball's a free man, but it ain't got a damn thing to do with Donald Trump -- so says Lil Yachty.

We got Yachty at LAX ... and the rapper told us LiAngelo's about to be back in the U.S. 'cause of his Big Baller bankroll -- NOT 'cause Trump hit up the President of China.

"F**k Donald Trump, bro. Nobody give a f**k about Donald Trump," Yachty told TMZ Sports.

"It's money, bro -- you got money, you can get outta anything."

Yachty would know after blowing up this past year -- though that didn't stop him from asking LaVar for some free BBB merch!!