Ric Flair Sues Ex-Manager, You Stole My '30 for 30' Money!

Ric Flair claims he was supposed to pocket $25,000 for the ESPN "30 for 30" special on his life -- but his manager stole the money ... and now he's out for legal justice.

Nature Boy is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment -- the management company he used from 2009 until October 2017.

Flair says he had a feeling something fishy was going down behind the scenes so he hired a lawyer to investigate his finances ... and realized he was missing huge amounts of cash.

Among the missing money ... Flair says he learned Legacy Talent had received $25,000 from First Row Films, the production company behind Flair's "30 for 30" special. Flair claims he was never informed of the payment nor was given his cut.

He also noticed a $12,000 royalty advance from Jake's Fireworks -- a company he signed an endorsement deal with earlier this year.

Flair says he reached out to Legacy to find out why he never got the money and was told they were using the funds to pay legal bills. Flair is calling BS, saying he never authorized Legacy to do that.

Flair says he's owed at least $46,000 -- and he wants his money back, asap.