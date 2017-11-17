Usher $20 mil Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

Usher Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

EXCLUSIVE

The lawsuit filed against Usher -- claiming he gave a Georgia woman herpes -- has been dismissed, but there's an asterisk.

Laura Helm filed a $20 million lawsuit against the singer, claiming he had unprotected sex with her and transmitted the disease. She had a problem -- she told someone on a recorded phone call 2 days before the suit was filed that she only had protected sex with Usher.

Helm's lawyer withdrew from the case and Helm got a new attorney, who immediately filed legal docs to dismiss the case. It is, however, dismissed without prejudice, "with intent to refile." It's unclear why her lawyer made the move to dismiss.

We reached out to Usher's lawyer, Steve Sadow, but we were not able to reach him. Helm's lawyer had no comment.