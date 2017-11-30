TMZ

Britney Spears Courtside PDA w/ BF ... at Lakers vs. Warriors

11/30/2017 7:56 AM PST

Britney Spears' Courtside PDA Dominates Lakers vs. Warriors

Britney Spears -- lookin' smokin' hot -- was the real MVP of Lakers vs. Warriors on Wednesday ... smooching the night away with 23-year-old BF Sam Asghari courtside at Staples Center.

The Dubs and Lakeshow had an epic OT battle ... but it's pretty obvious Britney and Sam were more into their own 1-on-1 matchup -- while her 2 boys watched the action on the court.

Tons of other huge celebs were in attendance -- including Will Ferrell, Diddy, Jack Nicholson (of course) and proud papa LaVar Ball.

The Lakers lost ... but Lonzo Ball knocked down some shots!!

Moral victory?

