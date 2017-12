'Entourage' Star Kevin Dillon Jeremy Piven's Getting Railroaded in 'Witch Hunt'

Kevin Dillon says his old pal and "Entourage" co-star, Jeremy Piven, is a gentleman who's being wrongly blacklisted over sexual misconduct allegations.

We got Kevin -- who starred on the HBO hit with Piven for 7 years -- and he says Piven's new show getting axed on CBS after just ain't right.

According to Kev, Jeremy's nothin' but a gentleman. Can't tell if he's doing Drama here, but he's also shocked by the Lauer scandal.

Bottom line for Johnny Chase ... find the truth, first.