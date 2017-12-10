Terry Crews on P.O.Y. Honor TIME for Accountability Hollywood Needs to Be Disciplined

Terry Crews Reflects on TIME Person of the Year Honor, WME Lawsuit

Terry Crews says he wasn't expecting to be in TIME's "Person of the Year" cover story -- but thinks the nod only helps his mission ... accountability in Hollywood.

We got the actor Sunday leaving LAX with his wife, Rebecca, and asked how it felt to be featured as one of the many "Silence Breakers" on the magazine's P.O.Y. cover this year.

Terry says he didn't see it coming, and explains why there needs to be more voices speaking out on sexual harassment ... and how this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

He also tells us why he's suing WME and their talent agent who allegedly grabbed his junk last year. Long story short ... Hollywood needs an ass-whoopin' on this issue ... and Terry's here to do the honors.