DeAndre Jordan On Matt Barnes' Retirement: 'One Of the Best Teammates Ever'

12/12/2017 6:41 AM PST

DeAndre Jordan's paying ex-Clippers teammate Matt Barnes the ultimate compliment just hours after his retirement ... saying he's one of the best dudes he's EVER shared a locker room with.

"That's one of the best teammates I've ever had," DeAndre told TMZ Sports ﻿on his way outta The Nice Guy in L.A. 

DJ's hooped with some serious talents on the Clips -- Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Baron Davis, to name a few --  but it's clear he feels a special bond with Barnes ... his LAC bro for 3 seasons.

FYI, Matt hung up his sneakers in a social media post on Monday ... and even though he had a bad-boy rep, he's earned a TON of respect from DeAndre and other NBA stars.

