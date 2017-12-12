DeAndre Jordan on Matt Barnes' Retirement: 'One of the Best Teammates Ever'

EXCLUSIVE
DeAndre Jordan's paying ex-Clippers teammate Matt Barnes the ultimate compliment just hours after his retirement ... saying he's one of the best dudes he's EVER shared a locker room with.
"That's one of the best teammates I've ever had," DeAndre told TMZ Sports on his way outta The Nice Guy in L.A.
DJ's hooped with some serious talents on the Clips -- Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Baron Davis, to name a few -- but it's clear he feels a special bond with Barnes ... his LAC bro for 3 seasons.
FYI, Matt hung up his sneakers in a social media post on Monday ... and even though he had a bad-boy rep, he's earned a TON of respect from DeAndre and other NBA stars.