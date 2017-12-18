LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Get Harlem Globetrotters Offer, 'Forget Lithuania!'

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Get Offer From Globetrotters ... 'Forget Lithuania!'

Listen up, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball ﻿-- in case you're having any second thoughts about Lithuania ... we found a team for y'all that tours the whole damn globe!

That's right -- we got Cheese and Jet of the Harlem Globetrotters out in NYC ... and they told TMZ Sports they'd be totally down to bring in the Ball bros.

"If it doesn't work out, come to the Globetrotters! Or come here first -- forget Lithuania!" Cheese said.

Dope offer for BBB ... but also kinda funny considering their teammate, Hoops, told us big bro Lonzo ain't exactly Globetrotter material.