Ezekiel Elliott's Dad: Get Ready ... For the Greatest Comeback Ever!

12/19/2017 3:11 PM PST

Ezekiel Elliott's Dad: Get Ready for the Greatest Comeback Ever!!!

Breaking News

Ezekiel Elliott's dad is warning NFL teams ... his son is coming back with a vengeance -- and is laser-focused on becoming the greatest running back of all time. 

Now that Zeke has returned to the Cowboys following his 6-game suspension stemming from allegations of domestic violence, his father, Stacy Elliott, is sounding off about the situation. 

"A few things I know about this young man I raised is, he isn’t NO abuser of women and HE gets better under pressure!"

"Adversity makes [you] RISE above whatever YOU think is great! He will be known when it’s OVER [as] the #goat! The greatest to EVER do it!"

He added, "The saga continues!! #americasteam #AmericasRunningBack"

Zeke returns to action on Dec. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks -- and the way they're playing lately, he might be able to make good on his vow to rush for 200 yards!

Stay tuned ... 

