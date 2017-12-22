Shareef O'Neal: I Spoke with LaMelo He's Pumped About Lithuania!

Shareef O'Neal: I Spoke with LaMelo, He's Pumped About Lithuania!

EXCLUSIVE

Shareef O'Neal isn't just a stud basketball player -- he's also got some reporting chops ... and he's got the inside scoop on LaMelo Ball.

Shaq's son was at the TDE Watts Christmas Charity Concert when he told us he spoke with LaMelo about his move to play pro ball in Lithuania ... and told us how the youngest Ball bro REALLY feels behind the scenes.

We also told Shareef about the NEW hoops league LaVar Ball is trying to launch -- and asked if he would ever consider joining up with his friends.

The short answer ... hell no.

It's nothing personal -- but Reef clearly has his path to the NBA planned out ... and it doesn't involve the Big Baller Brand.