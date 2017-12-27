Ex-Yankees Player Pat Kelly Off the Hook In Domestic Violence Case

Ex-Yanks Player Pat Kelly Off the Hook In Dom. Violence Case

Prosecutors have dropped the assault charges against ex-NY Yankees infielder Pat Kelly and his GF stemming from an October arrest, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... Kelly and Marina Cernova were arrested at the London Hotel in NYC on Oct. 1 after Marina called cops to report Pat had attacked her.

When cops arrived, they believed Marina also socked Pat in the face -- so they were both arrested and booked for misdemeanor assault.

Pat -- who played for the Yanks from '91 to '97 -- had denied all wrongdoing and claimed the incident was a giant misunderstanding.

Now, we're told the charges have been officially dropped -- mainly because both sides stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

We're also told the temporary restraining orders that had been issued -- ordering both sides to stay away from each other -- have also been dismissed.