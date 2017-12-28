Ex-Auburn RB Brad Lester Booked for Child Porn, Allegedly Filmed Boy in Bathroom

Former Auburn football star Brad Lester has been arrested on a felony child pornography charge in Gwinnett County, Georgia ... after allegedly using his cellphone to record a boy in the bathroom stall of a restaurant.
Lester was booked last Thursday ... and is still sitting in jail without bond, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Brad's lawyer filed a motion for him to be released on Tuesday.
Specifics surrounding the incident -- including the restaurant's name and boy's age -- are still unknown ... as there's a Georgia law that prevents the release of records involving alleged child victims.
Lester, 32, was a stud RB for AU from 2004-2008 -- scoring 19 TDs and rushing for 1689 yards. He briefly played for the CFL after going undrafted ... and later founded a sports training company for youth athletes.
He's also a former substitute teacher with the Gwinnett County public schools system.