NFL's Todd Haley & Wife Involved In Bar Fight, Coach Suffers Hip Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley had a messed up New Year's Eve -- he and his wife were escorted out of a bar during an NYE scuffle ... with Todd reportedly injuring his hip in the process.

The Pittsburgh Police Dept. have confirmed cops were called to the Tequila Cowboy restaurant just after midnight "for a minor scuffle involving Haley's wife."

"The scuffle was quickly ended. Todd Haley was not involved nor injured. Todd and Christine Haley were escorted out. No injuries. No charges."

But the drama continued OUTSIDE the bar, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport who says Todd was shoved to the ground in a 2nd altercation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed Todd was injured -- but expect him to return to work this week.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Haley's not the first Steelers coach to be involved in a bar fight -- last January, Joey Porter was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh bar after getting into it with a bouncer. He eventually pled guilty to disorderly conduct.