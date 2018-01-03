LaVar Ball Arrives in Lithuania, MOBBED By Reporters!

LaVar Ball Big Baller Welcome in Lithuania ... MOBBED by Reporters!

Breaking News

LaVar Ball has touched down in Lithuania ... and he's getting mobbed like he's the damn POTUS!!

A hoard of reporters lined up for hours in the Vilnius airport -- and went crazy for LaVar as he made his grand entrance.

Insane. Ball family came to Lithuania, Absolute chaos in Vilnius airport pic.twitter.com/vZALO33BSw — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018

LaMelo and LiAngelo came out after LaVar ... and had to fight through a crowd to make their getaway.

There was a celeb sighting, too ... kinda. Famous local singer Jurgis Didziulis was also at the airport, belting out his awesome "Welcome to Lithuania" song.

It's gonna be a fun month.