LaVar Ball Arrives in Lithuania, MOBBED By Reporters!

LaVar Ball has touched down in Lithuania ... and he's getting mobbed like he's the damn POTUS!!
A hoard of reporters lined up for hours in the Vilnius airport -- and went crazy for LaVar as he made his grand entrance.
Insane. Ball family came to Lithuania, Absolute chaos in Vilnius airport pic.twitter.com/vZALO33BSw— Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018
LaMelo and LiAngelo came out after LaVar ... and had to fight through a crowd to make their getaway.
There was a celeb sighting, too ... kinda. Famous local singer Jurgis Didziulis was also at the airport, belting out his awesome "Welcome to Lithuania" song.
It's gonna be a fun month.