LaVar Ball Big Baller Welcome in Lithuania ... MOBBED by Reporters!

1/3/2018 10:25 AM PST

LaVar Ball Arrives in Lithuania, MOBBED By Reporters!

LaVar Ball has touched down in Lithuania ... and he's getting mobbed like he's the damn POTUS!!

A hoard of reporters lined up for hours in the Vilnius airport -- and went crazy for LaVar as he made his grand entrance.

LaMelo and LiAngelo came out after LaVar ... and had to fight through a crowd to make their getaway.

There was a celeb sighting, too ... kinda. Famous local singer Jurgis Didziulis was also at the airport, belting out his awesome "Welcome to Lithuania" song.

It's gonna be a fun month.

