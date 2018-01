UFC's Tyron Woodley Logan Paul Is Banned In My House!

UFC's Tyron Woodley: Logan Paul Is Banned In My House!

EXCLUSIVE

Now, Logan Paul has pissed off a UFC fighter ...

Tyron Woodley -- the reigning welterweight champ -- says he saw Logan's dead body video and has BANNED his kids from watching Logan in his home.

Woodley weighed in on "The Hollywood Beatdown" (full episode drops Friday on the TMZ Sports YouTube channel) ... saying Logan was stupidly insensitive when dealing with a VERY serious topic.

Watch the clip ... there's a point where Tyron sorta defends Logan, until Evan sets him straight.