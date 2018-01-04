MMA Star Gabi Garcia 'I Almost Died' Cutting Weight ... Had to Stop

MMA Star Gabi Garcia: 'I Almost Died' Cutting Weight, Had to Stop

Gabi Garcia says she's got a damn good reason for missing weight in Japan ... she literally could've killed herself if she kept droppin' sweat.

"I decide not cut weight because I feeling like I almost died," Gabi told TMZ Sports ﻿... who insists she did NOT miss weight by 27 pounds, but rather 17 pounds.

The Brazilian MMA star described the scary events leading up to her weigh-in debacle ... saying everything went dark once she started shedding pounds, which told her it was time to call it quits.

In a social media post, Garcia also said she suffered from gnarly headaches and bloody noses anytime she tried to train.

Still, Gabi feels terrible for having to scrap her fight with Shinobu Kandori, and told us she's gonna learn from this and come back stronger.

"I accept this fight. It's my fault."