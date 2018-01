Michael Jordan's Son Engaged! HUGE Diamond Ring!

Exclusive Details

Michael Jordan's oldest son is engaged ... and he popped the question with a diamond ring the size of a knuckle!!

29-year-old Jeffrey Jordan recently proposed to his longtime GF, Radina Aneva ... and she said, "Yes!"

Aneva works in the film industry in Los Angeles. Jordan is a former college basketball player, the oldest of MJ's 5 kids and goes by the nickname, "Heir Jordan."

No word on when the wedding will go down, but the two are definitely in planning mode.

Congrats!