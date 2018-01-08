Steph Curry On Buying Panthers: 'I'll Do Whatever it Takes'

Steph Curry: 'I'll Do Whatever it Takes' to Buy Carolina Panthers

Breaking News

The Carolina Panthers are officially for sale now that their season is over ... and Steph Curry says he's willing to do "whatever it takes" to be one of the team's new owners.

After TMZ Sports caught up with the NBA superstar on Friday and asked about joining Diddy in pursuing the Panthers ... Steph doubled down on his serious interest to reporters at Warriors practice on Monday.

Steph Curry continues to affirm that his goal of being part of new Panthers ownership is a realistic one pic.twitter.com/c3wXshv9rg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2018

"It's a pretty interesting opportunity. I've had conversations with many people about the right way to go about it and different approaches I can personally take."

Steph says he's already had talks with Diddy about the "different opportunities and options" they can pursue together ... but it definitely sounds like Curry is serious about being involved.