Logan Paul Yes, Even I Deserve a Second Chance

Logan Paul Says Even He Deserves a Second Chance

EXCLUSIVE

Logan Paul says he's learned a lot from the backlash he received, and money he's lost, since posting video of a suicide victim -- and believes he'll bounce back ... eventually.

We got Paul Monday afternoon at LAX and he admitted he's been treated "fairly" -- referring to YouTube yanking him from one of its original series, and cutting off his main revenue stream from his 15 million subscribers.

Still, Paul didn't seem the least bit concerned about money -- he's got a backup plan -- and said, "Everyone deserves second chances, bro."

Paul's already issued multiple apologies, but he hinted there was another statement coming ... specifically for his remaining fans on YouTube.