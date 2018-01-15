TMZ

Seahawks' Jeremy Lane Arrested for DUI

1/15/2018 9:04 AM PST

Seahawks' Jeremy Lane Arrested for DUI

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested for DUI over the weekend in Washington ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The 27-year-old former Super Bowl champ was arrested and later booked Sunday morning at 5:30 AM in the Seattle area. Bail was set at $1,000. 

He was released a short time later on his own recognizance, according to official records.  

Lane had a decent career with the Seahawks until he lost his starting job earlier this season. The team reportedly tried to ship him to Houston, but he failed his physical -- killing the deal. 

Lane's most famous moment is probably when he picked off Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX -- a game the Seahawks ultimately lost. 

