Philadelphia PD Only 6 Arrests Despite Pre-Game, Post-Game Insanity

1/22/2018 6:15 AM PST

Philadelphia PD: Only 6 Arrests, Despite Pre-Game, Post-Game Insanity

Exclusive Details

There was blood before the game ... and fires afterward -- but the Philadelphia PD tells us only 6 PEOPLE were arrested on Sunday in connection to the NFC Championship madness. 

One person was arrested for assault on a police officer -- we're told the incident took place in the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field before the game. 

2 more people were arrested for disorderly conduct -- and 3 others were busted for counterfeit ticket sales. 

All in all ... seems like a win considering the videos and photos that surfaced showing police on horseback taking control during the pregame tailgates. 

Afterward, fans went crazy in the streets -- but according to police, it wasn't as bad as social media made it look. 

Congrats! 

