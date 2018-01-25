Deondre Francois 911 Call 'She's Tearin' Up Everything'

FSU QB Deondre Francois was worried his ex-GF was going to wreck all his stuff -- including 2 flat screen TVs -- according to the 911 call obtained by TMZ Sports.

Cops responded to an incident at Francois' apartment earlier this week. Francois claims his GF became enraged and started breaking things at his apartment before she tried to hit him.

Francois' GF told a different story ... saying the FSU QB flew into a jealous rage, knocked down a door and threw her to the ground.

In the 911 call made by DF, he tells Tallahassee PD that his girl is "tearin' up everything in my house."

Francois tells the operator the girl threatened to call cops and say he physically hurt her ... "She's trying to say I was domestic violent. But my best friend is sitting right here. He just seen her trying to take everything down."

"I just want someone to come get her please."

As for the investigation, Tallahassee PD tells us Francois is in the clear ... which means Francois and his girlfriend will not face criminal charges from the incident.