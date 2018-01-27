UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Probably Retiring After Tony & Conor ... Says His Agent

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Agent Says He's Probably Retiring After Tony & Conor Fights

EXCLUSIVE

After he beats the living hell outta Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor, there's a strong chance UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov is DONE FIGHTING -- so says his agent.

"He's probably going to retire undefeated," Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. "He's gonna beat Conor and he's gonna beat Tony and he’s probably going to say, 'bye bye.'"

FYI, Khabib's 29 years old and at the top of his game ... and he's just a few months away from his first UFC title fight with Tony, the interim lightweight champ.

But Ali makes it clear Khabib could be done after that scrap and a super-fight with McGregor, who's the reigning 155-pound champ (for now) ... guessing 'cause of long-term health concerns.

Speaking of McGregor ... Ali goes NUCLEAR on Conor, calling him "a bitch" for ducking Khabib and questioning him as a fighter.