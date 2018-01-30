NFL's Dwayne Bowe 'I'd Definitely Do The XFL' ... Just One Problem

NFL's Dwayne Bowe Wants To Play In XFL, But There's One Problem

EXCLUSIVE

Vince McMahon's XFL just got its first big name athlete to commit, with former NFL Pro Bowler Dwayne Bowe telling TMZ Sports he's ready to make a comeback when the league relaunches in 2020.

Bowe is 33 and hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season -- but when we got him out at Bootsy Bellows in Hollywood, he said he could be ready for a comeback and the XFL is a real possibility.

"I'd definitely do the XFL ... if the money's right I'd definitely do it."

There's just one small problem with Bowe's XFL dream -- Vince McMahon stated he won't hire anyone with any sort of "criminality associated with them whatsoever."

Bowe was arrested for possession of marijuana back in 2013 when cops found 2 small containers of weed in his car during a traffic stop.

He later struck a deal with prosecutors in which he plead guilty to lesser charges of littering and defective equipment and paid $610 in fines and court costs. In exchange, the weed charge was thrown out.

So, would Vince REALLY pass up the opportunity to sign a big star like Bowe over some littering?!

We got 2 years to find out.