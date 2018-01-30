Marlon Wayans To Blake Griffin: Step Your Kiss Game Up!

Blake Griffin shouldn't be mad at Lolo Jones for outing him as a bad kisser -- he should use it as a teachable moment and IMPROVE his lip game ... so says Marlon Wayans.

First off, Marlon was SHOCKED Lolo would do Blake dirty in public when we told him what Lolo said about BG on social media. But after he processed the news, Marlon gives a pretty hilarious message to the ex-Clipper star.

"Blake, brah ... gotta get your kiss game on!"

In other words, "She woulda traded you to Detroit, basically."

Too soon?!