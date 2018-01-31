Bernard Warns Gisele Wear A Disguise In Minnesota ... Philly Fans Are Wild

Bernard Hopkins Warns Gisele About Philly Fans

Listen up Gisele ... legendary boxer Bernard Hopkins has some advice on how to deal with those unruly Philly fans when you get to Minnesota ... and it's basically not to be Gisele.

We got Hopkins -- a Philly legend -- out at LAX and asked him how the notoriously outspoken Mrs. Bündchen should handle herself Super Bowl weekend around his Eagles people.

NOTE: Eagles fans are freakin' crazy, having actually assaulted Santa Claus on one occasion.

B-Hop had a very simple idea for Gisele, utilizing a skill she's used to ... playing dress-up.

"You got to camouflage yourself so you won't be noticed. Cause Philly, no matter where we go we make that Philly."

Take the help Gisele ... and keep your head on a swivel.