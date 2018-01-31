Eddie Alvarez to Dana White: I Got 2 Words For Your Pats ...

Eddie Alvarez to Dana White: I Got 2 Words For Your Patriots ...

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Eddie Alvarez is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

His boss, Dana White, lives and breathes New England Patriots.

So, when we asked Eddie how he's getting along with Dana during Super Bowl week ... he had a 2-fingered response.

It's hilarious.

Of course, they're just kidding around -- but Eddie says they both agreed to suspend the friendship "until Philly wins."

In serious news ... since Eddie famously fought Conor McGregor -- we asked for his take on a possible Conor vs. Floyd MMA match.

Eddie makes it clear he thinks Floyd would get the beating of his life -- and even his 12-year-old son could get Mayweather to tap inside of an octagon.