Brooke Hogan Grease Me Up And Put Me in, Coach!!!

2/2/2018 7:32 AM PST

Brooke Hogan, Casper Smart Slippin' and Slimy for Reality Show

Wanna see Brooke Hogan covered in lube? Well, you're in luck.

Brooke was doused in some sort of slippery fluid Thursday in Santa Monica while trying to climb UP a slide. It wasn't just for giggles -- Brooke, Casper Smart, Drake Bell, Lil Mama, Selita Ebanks and several other celebs are taping a new season of 'Champs vs. Stars' for MTV.

Brooke and co. take on retired athletes for the competition reality show.

Check out the video ... we can't tell who won this particular competition.

Other than the spectators, that is.

