Derrick Ward's Wife Files for Divorce After Assault Allegations

EXCLUSIVE
Derrick Ward's wife wants out ... filing court docs to divorce the ex-NFL running back after allegations he's been brutalizing her over the past year.
As we previously reported, Ward's wife Naomi got a restraining order against the former NY Giants running back last month claiming he's been physically abusive in front of their children -- shoving her, punching walls and breaking things.
Now, we've learned Naomi filed for divorce on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles seeking to end the marriage once and for all.
We've reached out to Ward for comment -- so far, no word back.
Ward played in the league from 2004 to 2011 -- and was a part of the 2007 Giants' Super Bowl team.