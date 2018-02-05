TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Derrick Ward's Wife Files for Divorce After Assault Allegations

2/5/2018 4:01 PM PST

Derrick Ward's Wife Files for Divorce After Assault Allegations

EXCLUSIVE

Derrick Ward's wife wants out ... filing court docs to divorce the ex-NFL running back after allegations he's been brutalizing her over the past year. 

As we previously reported, Ward's wife Naomi got a restraining order against the former NY Giants running back last month claiming he's been physically abusive in front of their children -- shoving her, punching walls and breaking things. 

Now, we've learned Naomi filed for divorce on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles seeking to end the marriage once and for all. 

We've reached out to Ward for comment -- so far, no word back. 

Ward played in the league from 2004 to 2011 -- and was a part of the 2007 Giants' Super Bowl team. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web