TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Karl-Anthony Towns Rocked 'Free Meek' Jersey ... at Super Bowl

2/5/2018 8:31 AM PST

Karl-Anthony Towns Rocked 'Free Meek Mill' Jersey at Super Bowl

Breaking News

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns made a political statement at the Super Bowl -- making sure everyone knew he was rooting for the Eagles ... and Meek Mill

KAT, flanked by his smokin' hot GF, came to the big game reppin' a "Free Meek Mill" Eagles jersey -- a public sign of support for the imprisoned Philly rapper ... and unofficial team rapper.

And he wasn't the only one -- NFL studs Todd Gurley and Melvin Ingram also came through U.S. Bank Stadium rockin' Meek ... while LeBron shouted out the #FreeMeek movement on social media.

Of course, Towns was also PUMPED on the outcome of the game ... yelling like a maniac and saying, "I ain't never been so happy!"

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web