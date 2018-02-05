Karl-Anthony Towns Rocked 'Free Meek' Jersey ... at Super Bowl

Karl-Anthony Towns Rocked 'Free Meek Mill' Jersey at Super Bowl

Breaking News

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns made a political statement at the Super Bowl -- making sure everyone knew he was rooting for the Eagles ... and Meek Mill.

KAT, flanked by his smokin' hot GF, came to the big game reppin' a "Free Meek Mill" Eagles jersey -- a public sign of support for the imprisoned Philly rapper ... and unofficial team rapper.

And he wasn't the only one -- NFL studs Todd Gurley and Melvin Ingram also came through U.S. Bank Stadium rockin' Meek ... while LeBron shouted out the #FreeMeek movement on social media.

Of course, Towns was also PUMPED on the outcome of the game ... yelling like a maniac and saying, "I ain't never been so happy!"