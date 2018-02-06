Giants' D.J. Fluker: Odell Beckham Jr. Looked Injury Free at 'Dirty Dancing' Shoot

Odell Beckham Jr. Looked Injury Free at 'Dirty Dancing' ... Says Giants' D.J. Fluker

EXCLUSIVE

Great news for Giants fans -- Odell Beckham Jr. was back to his springy self at the NY Giants' "Dirty Dancing" commercial shoot ... just a few months after his horrific ankle injury.

How do we know? TMZ Sports spoke with Giants lineman D.J. Fluker -- one of the background dancers in Odell and Eli Manning's hilarious Super Bowl 52 ad -- and he confirmed OBJ's running and jumping wasn't just camera tricks.

D.J. also told us he's 100% confident Odell's "coming back with a vengeance" in 2018 after seeing him boogie down like his old, bad self.

That said, Fluker told us he was WAY more impressed with Eli's Swayze-esque performance ... and we think we know why.