Stormy Daniels Brings Her Dirty Laundry to Strip Club!!!

Porn star Stormy Daniels has been reveling in all the dirty laundry involving her and Donald Trump, so it makes sense she brought a laundry basket to the strip club Friday night for a meet and greet.

Stormy showed up at Thee Dollhouse in Tampa, Florida to pose, sign autographs and sell merch ... after performing of course.

She signed copies of "In Touch" mag, which had her face plastered on the cover along with Donald Trump, with whom she allegedly had a tryst back in the day.

The gig is the first of 4 appearances at the club and is part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour. She's previously appeared in South Carolina, Las Vegas and may be coming to a city near you.