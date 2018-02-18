Aaron Rodgers Gives Danica Patrick a Good Luck Kiss Before Final NASCAR Race

Aaron Rodgers to Danica Patrick Here's a Lucky Kiss For Your Last NASCAR Race

EXCLUSIVE

Danica Patrick went into her final NASCAR race ever with a good luck smooch from Aaron Rodgers ... and while the event might be her personal finale, this pic might be a debut.

TMZ Sports has obtained a photo of the new couple giving each other a kiss ahead of Danica's last race of her career -- the 2018 Daytona 500. After this, she's retiring.

Eyewitnesses tell us Aaron and Danica puckered up right after the National Anthem ended, before she got into her car at the starting line. She's currently in 35th place with less than 80 laps to go as of this writing.

As we reported ... Danica and Aaron went public with their relationship after we posted photos of them out to dinner with some friends in Arizona. They were also recently seen at their first coupley event a couple weeks ago in Cali. Now, this appears to be their first public kiss caught on camera.

Regardless of placement ... we'd say she's already winning.