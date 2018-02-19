Dana Stubblefield Released After a Month In Jail In Rape Case

Dana Stubblefield Released After Month In Jail ... In Rape Case

Ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield spent nearly a month in jail in connection to his rape case -- but he was released this weekend on a $500,000 bond ... TMZ Sports has learned.

47-year-old Stubblefield was first arrested back in May 2016 for allegedly raping a mentally disabled woman. He was hit with 5 felonies. Bail was initially set at $250k. He immediately posted it and was released.

But in January 2018, prosecutors uncovered evidence they believe proves Stubblefield used a gun to commit the alleged rape. Bail was revoked and he was remanded back into custody on Jan. 19.

He spent the next several weeks locked up in Santa Clara County Jail.

But now, Stubblefield's attorneys have produced evidence they believe proves the accuser lied about her past -- which prompted the judge to reevaluate Stubblefield's bail.

The judge ultimately reinstated bail -- this time at $500,000 -- which Stubblefield posted over the weekend. He was released from custody Sunday morning.

One of the terms of his release ... we're told Stubblefield is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Stubblefield has previously denied the allegations -- and has vowed to prove his innocence.

The case is due back in court in April.