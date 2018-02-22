David Hogg's Mother Florida Students Too Busy to Grieve

David Hogg's Mother Says Florida Students Too Busy to Grieve

David Hogg's mother worries her son is going 1,000 MPH in his quest for gun control, but she also knows his time to act is NOW.

Hogg's mother, Rebecca, tells us David hasn't stopped making the media rounds advocating for new gun legislation after Nikolas Cruz brutally murdered 17 people from his high school last week in Parkland, Florida.

But, while the grieving process is imperative, Rebecca also understands David and every other student-turned-activist is doing right by their late classmates to keep the issue relevant in the news in order to see real change.

And, as a teacher herself, Rebecca has strong feelings about Trump's suggestion to arm her colleagues.