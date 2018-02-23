Dana White I Finally Spoke to Jon Jones ... Talked Comeback

Dana White: Jon Jones & I Finally Spoke After 2 Years, Talked Comeback

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White ﻿says he and Jon Jones are finally back on speaking terms after Jones' failed steroid tests ... and he's revealing what Jon told him, including his thoughts on a comeback.

Remember ... Jones failed two separate drug tests administered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency -- one before he was supposed to fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, and one after he fought Cormier at UFC 214.

Naturally, Dana was pissed ... telling the guys on "TMZ Sports" they still hadn't spoken since the first time Jon popped -- way back in July, 2016.

But now, it seems the UFC honcho and former pound-for-pound king are turning over a new leaf ... 'cause they caught up, and Jon told Dana he "absolutely wants to come back."

As for the when ... White says that's up to USADA, who still hasn't made a decision on how long Jones will be banned (he's facing up to 4 years).

In the meantime, Dana says Jon's "just focusing on training" and "looking to positive things" in his life.

The UFC prez also weighed in on Anderson Silva telling us "contaminated supplements" are to blame for his most recent drug-test failure ... and he didn't exactly sound convinced.