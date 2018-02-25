Drake's Dad I 'Love' LaVar Ball 'Cause He Don't Kiss Ass!!

Drake's Dad: I 'Love' LaVar Ball 'Cause He Refuses to Kiss Ass!

EXCLUSIVE

LaVar Ball just got the stamp of approval from one of the most famous dads in the world, not named LaVar Ball -- 'cause Drake's pops says he's ALL ABOUT the Ballfather!!

We got Dennis Graham out at TAO in L.A. -- and he laid out the #1 reason why he's got nothing but respect for the BBB patriarch.

"I love him because he's outspoken," Graham told TMZ Sports.

"He's an outspoken guy and that's what you gotta be. Gotta speak your mind."

Dennis wasn't done there ... telling us that LaVar wilin' out on the Lakers, UCLA, Trump and anyone else in his warpath is exactly what he should be doing!

"People have been kissing butts for too long ... he doesn't do that."

Wonder if Drake feels the same way ...