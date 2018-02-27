Stan Lee Cops Descend on Home $1.4M Vanishes!!!

Stan Lee, Detectives Descend on Home After $1.4 Million Disappears

Stan Lee might've allowed way too many hands in the cookie jar, because another $1.4 million just up and disappeared and he has no idea how ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Lee tell us ... LAPD detectives working in a specialized unit that deals with elder financial abuse showed up at Stan's Hollywood Hills pad Friday to look into the latest theft. We're told detectives met with Lee for more than 2 hours.

Detectives peppered Stan with a bunch of questions ... including exactly who had access to any of his accounts and a timeline of when the cash went missing. Stan turned over financial records to help them find the culprit.

We broke the story ... someone siphoned around $850k out of one of Stan's bank accounts to buy a condo. Another $300k also disappeared.

He's had a rough 2018 ... he's been dealing with health issues and a former bodyguard causing a scene.