Tekashi69 I'd Like to Play a Game ... With My New 'Saw' Chain!!!

Tekashi69 Celebrates New Album with 'Saw'-Inspired Pendant

Exclusive Details

Tekashi69 just survived an epic ass whooping, but he's not going to Disneyland next -- instead he's dropping 6 figures on some scary jewelry.

The week after the Brooklyn rapper walked away from that epic LAX brawl, and faced violent threats in Texas, he's flossin' a Billy the Puppet charm covered in 24.2 carats of diamonds and black diamonds. It's hanging from a gold and diamond Cuban link chain. We think Jigsaw would be proud.

And get this -- the mouth of the pendant is spring-loaded so it opens and closes when he walks ... freaky.

The rapper worked with Houston jeweler Jimmy Boi to come up with the piece, to match his face tattoo. They previously collabed on his '69' spinner chain, too.

Although, 6ix9ine bragged he spent $300k on the "Saw"-inspired ice, we're told it's only valued at just over $100k. Guess math ain't his thing.

Still, can't imagine this will keep his haters away.