Chandler Parsons My Girlfriend is Hotter Than Yours

Chandler Parsons Dating Ridiculously Hot Model Cassie Amato

Exclusive Details

Sorry ladies ... Chandler Parsons is off the market. And sorry fellas ... his insanely beautiful model girlfriend is going to make you very, very jealous.

TMZ Sports has learned the Memphis Grizzlies stud has been dating 23-year-old Cassie Amato ﻿and they're in a committed relationship. No word on how they met ... but we're told things are serious.

Sources tell us Chan-Dog and Amato -- she lives in L.A. -- are cool with being 1,800 miles apart during the season ... 'cause Parsons has that dope ass $11 MILLION mansion in Bel-Air for the off-season.

Parsons even made things Instagram official -- posting a photo of her on Valentine's Day with the caption "my valentine everyday."

Chandler has a penchant for beautiful women -- see here, here and here -- and Cassie definitely checks all the right boxes.

Damn you, Chandler. Damn you.