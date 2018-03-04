Floyd Mayweather Reveals He's 'Working On' His Own Boxing Video Game

Epic news, gamers -- the best thing since "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out" is on the way ... 'cause Floyd Mayweather says he's following in Tyson's footsteps and creating HIS OWN video game!!
At his 41st birthday bash, Floyd told TMZ Sports he's already "working on" bringing TBE to video game consoles around the world ... and -- like all things Floyd -- he's gonna have "ownership" in it to make sure it comes out right.
FYI, the gaming community's been starved for a legit boxing game for years -- so this is a huge deal.
It's been rumored EA might be dropping a new "Fight Night" ... but Floyd told us he ain't gonna be in it if they do -- "Before I do anything, I have to have some ownership."
Bonus: In case you missed the Punch-Out craze, here's a tribute ft. Mayweather himself ...