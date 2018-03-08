Jon Jones Parties With Steve Aoki 1 Week After Steroid Punishment

Jon Jones Rages w/ Steve Aoki ... After Steroid Punishment

Jon Jones isn't gonna let the whole potential loss of his UFC career thing get him down ... and he's proving it -- raging onstage with Steve Aoki in New Mexico!!

It was just last week that Jones got his fighting license revoked by the California Athletic Commission, and the speculation is USADA could hit him with a multi-year ban.

Jon put his blues aside on Monday night, hitting up Aoki's Kolony Tour when it came through Albuquerque ... going shirtless and hopping onstage with Steve (who's kinda shredded).

Not sure what it means that Jon's partying -- his USADA hearing's upcoming -- but before you drill him for being out, check out what he did for a kid in the audience!

Savvy, Jon.