DDP to WWE Fans: Give Rousey Time ... Not Everyone's Got McGregor's Gift

DDP to WWE Fans: Give Rousey Time, Not Everyone's Got McGregor's Gift

EXCLUSIVE

Take a step back, Ronda Rousey haters -- Diamond Dallas Page says Rowdy's gonna be just fine ... even though her mic work for WWE's been sorta shaky thus far.

"Give the girl a break, man," DDP told TMZ Sports. "It's a lot of pressure going in, but that girl thrives on pressure."

DDP would know -- the pro wrestling legend says he faced the same acting issues coming into the biz ... but eventually settled in, just like he thinks Ronda will once she gets some more reps under her belt.

Of course, some athletes are born entertainers ... and DDP says Ronda's ex-UFC bro, Conor McGregor, definitely has that gift.

"If anyone really gets the showmanship, it's McGregor."

But, will WWE fans ever get to hear Conor slay the mic inside the squared circle? DDP ain't so sure about that ...