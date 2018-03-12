Donald Trump Says Justin Verlander's His Golf Bro

Donald Trump Justin Verlander's My Golf Bro!!

Who needs Tom Brady ... when you got Justin Verlander!!

Donald Trump just gushed about his friendship with a World Series champ ﻿during the Houston Astros visit to the White House ... while also dropping some humble brags about himself (duh).

"So, I know Justin. Justin's a friend of mine," Trump said while noting they play golf together.

"I'm a pretty long hitter," Trump bragged ... "[but] this guy, he is a monster!"

"And he said he's a -2 or a -3 handicap, but believe me, he's much better than that. He's about a +2 or +3. but we love playing and it was really great."

Trump also had some words for Jose Altuve ("you're taller than I thought!") and World Series MVP George Springer before reminding everyone he also played in high school!

He also assured the team the country's doing "fantastically well" under his leadership.

Note: Two players who weren't at the ceremony ... Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran -- both of whom are from Puerto Rico.