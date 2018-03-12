Donald Trump Says Justin Verlander's His Golf Bro

Who needs Tom Brady ... when you got Justin Verlander!!
Donald Trump just gushed about his friendship with a World Series champ during the Houston Astros visit to the White House ... while also dropping some humble brags about himself (duh).
"So, I know Justin. Justin's a friend of mine," Trump said while noting they play golf together.
"I'm a pretty long hitter," Trump bragged ... "[but] this guy, he is a monster!"
"And he said he's a -2 or a -3 handicap, but believe me, he's much better than that. He's about a +2 or +3. but we love playing and it was really great."
Trump also had some words for Jose Altuve ("you're taller than I thought!") and World Series MVP George Springer before reminding everyone he also played in high school!
He also assured the team the country's doing "fantastically well" under his leadership.
Note: Two players who weren't at the ceremony ... Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran -- both of whom are from Puerto Rico.