Donald Trump Justin Verlander's My Golf Bro!!

3/12/2018 10:40 AM PDT

Donald Trump Says Justin Verlander's His Golf Bro

Breaking News

Who needs Tom Brady ... when you got Justin Verlander!! 

Donald Trump just gushed about his friendship with a World Series champ ﻿during the Houston Astros visit to the White House ... while also dropping some humble brags about himself (duh). 

"So, I know Justin. Justin's a friend of mine," Trump said while noting they play golf together.

"I'm a pretty long hitter," Trump bragged ... "[but] this guy, he is a monster!"

"And he said he's a -2 or a -3 handicap, but believe me, he's much better than that. He's about a +2 or +3. but we love playing and it was really great."

Trump also had some words for Jose Altuve ("you're taller than I thought!") and World Series MVP George Springer before reminding everyone he also played in high school! 

He also assured the team the country's doing "fantastically well" under his leadership. 

Note: Two players who weren't at the ceremony ... Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran -- both of whom are from Puerto Rico. 

