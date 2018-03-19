Iggy Azalea I Torched All of Nick Young's Clothes

Iggy Azalea Describes Lighting All of Nick Young's Designer Clothes on Fire

Hell hath no fury like Iggy Azalea scorned -- just ask Nick Young, who had all his designer clothes LIT ON FIRE by his ex-fiancee ... after he got caught with his pants down.

"I burnt it all. And I threw stuff in the pool, too," Iggy said, smiling.

Remember -- the NBA baller and rap star had a pretty messy breakup back in the day ... and we already knew Iggy dumped a bunch of Nick's crap on her driveway (and got his car towed).

And now, we got the play-by-play of Iggy going pyro on Swaggy P's entire closet!

"I texted him a video and I’m like, 'Hey, I’m burning your s**t ... I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on."

"We're progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive," Azalea told Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

RIP Swaggy's swag.