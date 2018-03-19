Johnny Manziel & Bre Tiesi Crush Cabo for Honeymoon

Johnny Manziel & Bre Tiesi Honeymoon SZN Newlyweds Crush Cabo!!

Johnny Manziel and his smokin' hot wife, Bre Tiesi, aren't wasting any time celebrating the ol' ball and chain ... whisking away to Cabo for some married fun in the sun!!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Johnny and Bre got hitched in a private California ceremony last week -- 1 year after Manziel popped the question.

Word is they might have a proper wedding bash for all the homies later this year ... but first, they're hitting the sweet Mexican sand for their 1st vacay as Mr. and Mrs. Manziel!

As for what they're up to ... it's all pretty cute-sy stuff -- loungin' by the water, smashin' some salsa, trollin' each other on their March Madness allegiances (FYI, Bre ain't a Texas A&M fan).

Congrats!!