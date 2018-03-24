Tomi Lahren Says March for Our Lives is No-Go For Her

EXCLUSIVE
You won't catch Tomi Lahren bashing the March for Our Lives rally ... far from it, actually.
We got the FOX News contributor at LAX and asked her if she was hitting up Saturday's rally in D.C. ... organized by the Parkland, FL students advocating for gun control following Nikolas Cruz's brutal massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
It's a hard pass for Tomi because she says these kinds of rallies have instead turned into anti-Trump tirades. But check it out ... she's actually all for the students exercising their First Amendment right.
Tomi's even got a message for the students and teachers. Watch.