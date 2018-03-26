Eric Dickerson Says Ndamukong Suh to Rams Could Be 'Fearsome Foursome' All Over Again

Eric Dickerson Suh to Rams: Fearsome Foursome All Over Again!!

If Ndamukong Suh ﻿signs with the Rams, L.A. could rival one of the most-feared defensive lines in NFL history ... this according to Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

TMZ Sports spoke with E.D. about the team's current recruitment of the 5-time Pro Bowler ... and he says adding Suh to an already-stacked d-line would be a "great fit" for the Rams.

FYI -- the Rams have orchestrated what are considered some of the most dominant defensive lines in the history of the game ... helping lead L.A. to 7-straight division titles in the '70s.

Dickerson says adding Suh to a line with Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers can return the Rams to the days of Jack Youngblood and Merlin Olsen.

E.D. says the Rams need to jump on Suh ASAP 'cause he knows the All-Pro tackle is a hot item this off-season ... but remains confident he'll end up in La La Land.